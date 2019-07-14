Remembering Mandela with Denis Goldberg,

14 July 2019 10:05 PM

Denis Goldberg, one of the last two surviving Rivonia trialists, (the other being Andrew Mokete Mlangeni). Gushwell Brooks is joined by Denis Goldberg, South African social campaigner, who was active in the struggle against apartheid and was imprisoned for 22 years, along with other key members of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa - Rivonia Trial.