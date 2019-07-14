Talk At Nine

Trek4Mandela celebrating 10 years


Trek4Mandela celebrating 10 years of Nelson Mandela International Day…with school girl’s sanitary products. Gushwell Brooks is joined by Richard Mabaso, CEO: Imbumba Foundation Founder: Trek4Mandela on how his personal journey is transforming South African lives ‘I Choose to Live: Life after Losing Gugu’ book on racing champion Gugulethu Zulu who set off to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro for the Trek4Mandela initiative 2016. Richard was on the same trek. Gushwell Brooks is joined by Letshego Zulu, author, and motivational speaker on her latest all reveal book.

Remembering Mandela with Denis Goldberg,

14 July 2019 10:05 PM
Worlds Apart or Partners’

14 July 2019 9:47 PM
Decolonization of Education

7 July 2019 11:39 PM
Mining issues in South Africa digging deeper and deeper

7 July 2019 11:07 PM
Looking back with the SA talk radio legends Stan Katz and John Berks.

7 July 2019 10:21 PM
Will Dope be the death of doctors?

30 June 2019 11:33 PM
The mother tongue debate

30 June 2019 11:12 PM
Narratives of Change: Reflecting on Movements in South Africa

30 June 2019 10:48 PM
South Africa believed to have highest rate of penis amputations world-wide due to male circumcision

30 June 2019 10:10 PM
EWN Headlines
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop
Policewoman shot & killed while attending funeral of fellow cop

The 40-year-old constable was sitting with other colleagues at the house of the deceased colleague, when a member of the public who was also attending the same funeral fired shots in the air, striking the woman with a bullet in her upper body.
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from
Trump tells congresswomen to 'go back' where they're from

In a tweet, Donald Trump referred to "'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen," which appeared to be a reference to a group of outspoken relatively young, liberal women, all first-time members of the House of Representatives.
EFF shocked by murder of Khayelitsha branch chairperson
EFF shocked by murder of Khayelitsha branch chairperson

Xolani Jack was the branch chairperson of ward 90 in the Cape metro.
