14 July 2019 11:14 PM

Trek4Mandela celebrating 10 years of Nelson Mandela International Day…with school girl’s sanitary products. Gushwell Brooks is joined by Richard Mabaso, CEO: Imbumba Foundation Founder: Trek4Mandela on how his personal journey is transforming South African lives ‘I Choose to Live: Life after Losing Gugu’ book on racing champion Gugulethu Zulu who set off to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro for the Trek4Mandela initiative 2016. Richard was on the same trek. Gushwell Brooks is joined by Letshego Zulu, author, and motivational speaker on her latest all reveal book.