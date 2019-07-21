Talk At Nine

Zuma has at least one state capture inquiry supporter…Hlaudi Motsoeneng


Gushwell Brooks is joined by Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Former SABC COO, saying he warned Jacob Zuma: 'ANC will take you to jail'.

Moon landing anniversary: SA's sticky invention honoured for holding mission together.

21 July 2019 10:41 PM
Jonathan (Johnny) Clegg: 1953 – Forever Show Special Tribute

21 July 2019 10:09 PM
Trek4Mandela celebrating 10 years

14 July 2019 11:14 PM
Remembering Mandela with Denis Goldberg,

14 July 2019 10:05 PM
Worlds Apart or Partners’

14 July 2019 9:47 PM
Decolonization of Education

7 July 2019 11:39 PM
Mining issues in South Africa digging deeper and deeper

7 July 2019 11:07 PM
Looking back with the SA talk radio legends Stan Katz and John Berks.

7 July 2019 10:21 PM
Will Dope be the death of doctors?

30 June 2019 11:33 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Municipalities bear the brunt for investing in VBS Mutual Bank
This came almost a year after the South African Reserve Bank published a forensic report into the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank that blew the lid on how it was looted of nearly R2 billion.
Ramaphosa: Fourth industrial revolution will create new jobs
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at a conference where business, academia and civil society reflected on the past and the next 25 years of democracy.

Mkhwebane opposed Gordhan’s interdict application due to insults – lawyers
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team has asked the High Court in Pretoria to strike out numerous allegations the minister has made against her in his affidavit.
