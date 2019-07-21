Talk At Nine

Jonathan (Johnny) Clegg: 1953 – Forever Show Special Tribute


Gushwell Brooks pays tribute to the White Zulu with Roddy Quin, Manager, friend and family spokesman: Real Management, Andy Innes, Musical Director, and Sipho Mchunu, co-founder of the band Juluka.

Moon landing anniversary: SA's sticky invention honoured for holding mission together.

21 July 2019 10:41 PM
Zuma has at least one state capture inquiry supporter…Hlaudi Motsoeneng

21 July 2019 9:41 PM
Trek4Mandela celebrating 10 years

14 July 2019 11:14 PM
Remembering Mandela with Denis Goldberg,

14 July 2019 10:05 PM
Worlds Apart or Partners’

14 July 2019 9:47 PM
Decolonization of Education

7 July 2019 11:39 PM
Mining issues in South Africa digging deeper and deeper

7 July 2019 11:07 PM
Looking back with the SA talk radio legends Stan Katz and John Berks.

7 July 2019 10:21 PM
Will Dope be the death of doctors?

30 June 2019 11:33 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
EFF calls on Ramaphosa to take leave of absence to clear his name
In a statement on Sunday evening, the red berets said the president was conflicted and should be on leave until his name is cleared.

Silver Ferns claim Netball World Cup title
New Zealand's Silver Ferns lifted their fifth Netball World Cup with the final score of 52-51 against Australia.
7 key quotes from Ramaphosa’s PP report briefing
The president said it was necessary for him to make a statement on the findings by the Public Protector into the Bosasa donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign and to reaffirm that the work he was elected to do in government would continue.

