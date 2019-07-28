Albino's hunted down and sold by their own families

Gushwell Brooks is joined by Josephat Torner, Tanzania campaigner for albino rights and Standing Voice Charity | Josephat Torner Foundation, and Simba Gozo, Zimbabwean born model, Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker, Actor, and entertainer as a follow up to shocking headlines in spite of International Albinism Awareness Day just last month, June.
