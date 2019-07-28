Talk At Nine

Albino's hunted down and sold by their own families


Gushwell Brooks is joined by Josephat Torner, Tanzania campaigner for albino rights and Standing Voice Charity | Josephat Torner Foundation, and Simba Gozo, Zimbabwean born model, Entrepreneur, Motivational Speaker, Actor, and entertainer as a follow up to shocking headlines in spite of International Albinism Awareness Day just last month, June.

100-year-old man gets a house after waiting 22 years.

28 July 2019 10:47 PM
Tony Leon, South African Politician

28 July 2019 9:26 PM
Moon landing anniversary: SA's sticky invention honoured for holding mission together.

21 July 2019 10:41 PM
Jonathan (Johnny) Clegg: 1953 – Forever Show Special Tribute

21 July 2019 10:09 PM
Zuma has at least one state capture inquiry supporter…Hlaudi Motsoeneng

21 July 2019 9:41 PM
Trek4Mandela celebrating 10 years

14 July 2019 11:14 PM
Remembering Mandela with Denis Goldberg,

14 July 2019 10:05 PM
Worlds Apart or Partners’

14 July 2019 9:47 PM
Decolonization of Education

7 July 2019 11:39 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
CT generates R2.7 bn worth of investments for ‘18/19 financial year
Officials said this was achieved through collaboration with strategic business partners and companies that were supported by the city to facilitate investment, job creation and skills development.
Land reform advisory panel: SA requires clarity on implications of policy change
It said people were more worried about land grabs becoming the order of the day in the absence of a clear policy.
1,400 arrested at Moscow election protest: monitor
About 3,500 people took part in the unauthorised protest on Saturday according to official figures, after authorities blocked prominent opposition candidates from taking part in municipal elections.
