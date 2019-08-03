Talk At Nine

Getting to the bottom of the bottle… in our youth: Asking the big question: Does it lead to drugs and addiction?


Gushwell Brooks is joined by two alcoholics – one recovered for twenty-two years, the other, also an addict from the age of fourteen, having finally achieved four and a half years in recovery has found his purpose by opening cost affective centres to help others, both guests proving that the road of addiction can lead to the road of recovery.

100-year-old man gets a house after waiting 22 years.

28 July 2019 10:47 PM
Albino's hunted down and sold by their own families

28 July 2019 10:09 PM
Tony Leon, South African Politician

28 July 2019 9:26 PM
Moon landing anniversary: SA's sticky invention honoured for holding mission together.

21 July 2019 10:41 PM
Jonathan (Johnny) Clegg: 1953 – Forever Show Special Tribute

21 July 2019 10:09 PM
Zuma has at least one state capture inquiry supporter…Hlaudi Motsoeneng

21 July 2019 9:41 PM
Trek4Mandela celebrating 10 years

14 July 2019 11:14 PM
Remembering Mandela with Denis Goldberg,

14 July 2019 10:05 PM
Worlds Apart or Partners’

14 July 2019 9:47 PM
