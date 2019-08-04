Talk At Nine

The man behind the badge: @AsktheChief Live


Gushwell Brooks is joined by is David Thembe, @AsktheChief - Chief of Police: Johannesburg Metro Police Department for a one hour show 

Getting to the bottom of the bottle… in our youth: Asking the big question: Does it lead to drugs and addiction?

3 August 2019 5:31 AM
100-year-old man gets a house after waiting 22 years.

28 July 2019 10:47 PM
Albino's hunted down and sold by their own families

28 July 2019 10:09 PM
Tony Leon, South African Politician

28 July 2019 9:26 PM
Moon landing anniversary: SA's sticky invention honoured for holding mission together.

21 July 2019 10:41 PM
Jonathan (Johnny) Clegg: 1953 – Forever Show Special Tribute

21 July 2019 10:09 PM
Zuma has at least one state capture inquiry supporter…Hlaudi Motsoeneng

21 July 2019 9:41 PM
Trek4Mandela celebrating 10 years

14 July 2019 11:14 PM
Remembering Mandela with Denis Goldberg,

14 July 2019 10:05 PM








Sudan generals, protesters sign deal paving way for civilian rule


Under the agreement, signed at a ceremony in the capital Khartoum, a joint civilian-military ruling body will oversee the formation of a civilian government and parliament to govern for a three-year transition period
Zimbabwe increases fuel price again amid shortages


Fuel prices have been increased four times since June and by more than 500% this year, as the value of the local currency has slid.

Fate of KZN Mayor Zandile Gumede in hands of ANC PEC


The PEC is on Monday expected to discuss a report from its task team which investigated the potential political impact that the fraud, corruption and racketeering charges against Zandile Gumede may have on the party.

