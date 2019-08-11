Talk At Nine

Gift of the Givers commemorates its 27th anniversary


Gushwell Brooks is joined by Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder and Director: Gift of the Givers for a behind the scenes look at the inception of this internationally recognized proudly South African organization and the man behind it all.

#BrewingTheBold Beer Campaign in line with August’s Women’s Month

#BrewingTheBold Beer Campaign in line with August’s Women’s Month

11 August 2019 10:47 PM
Growing South Africa Together for Women’s Emancipation march. 25 Years of Democracy -But has anything really changed?

Growing South Africa Together for Women’s Emancipation march. 25 Years of Democracy -But has anything really changed?

11 August 2019 10:05 PM
The life, times, and works of Toni Morrison

The life, times, and works of Toni Morrison

11 August 2019 9:44 PM
The man behind the badge: @AsktheChief Live

The man behind the badge: @AsktheChief Live

4 August 2019 10:21 PM
Getting to the bottom of the bottle… in our youth: Asking the big question: Does it lead to drugs and addiction?

Getting to the bottom of the bottle… in our youth: Asking the big question: Does it lead to drugs and addiction?

3 August 2019 5:31 AM
100-year-old man gets a house after waiting 22 years.

100-year-old man gets a house after waiting 22 years.

28 July 2019 10:47 PM
Albino's hunted down and sold by their own families

Albino's hunted down and sold by their own families

28 July 2019 10:09 PM
Tony Leon, South African Politician

Tony Leon, South African Politician

28 July 2019 9:26 PM
Moon landing anniversary: SA's sticky invention honoured for holding mission together.

Moon landing anniversary: SA's sticky invention honoured for holding mission together.

21 July 2019 10:41 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Funds allocated to Estina were not classified correctly, Zondo hears
Funds allocated to Estina were not classified correctly, Zondo hears

Treasury’s former deputy director general in the Free State Anna Fourie outlined how Estina was contracted as a service provider and beneficiary against public financial management principles.

Cases of cops arrested in JHB CBD raids postponed
Cases of cops arrested in JHB CBD raids postponed

The cops appeared in court on Monday along with undocumented foreign nationals who were sent to a repatriation centre on the West Rand.
Right2Know ‘concerned’ about Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane public spat
Right2Know ‘concerned’ about Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane public spat

Cyril Ramaphosa was granted an application to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action concerning funding for his ANC presidential election in 2017.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us