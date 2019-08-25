Talk At Nine

Vanessa Goosen, Drug Muled Inspiration as we celebrate Woman for Woman’s Month


Standing in for Gushwell Brooks, Wasanga Mehana is joined by Vanessa Goosen, motivational speaker |  Author | former Miss SA semi-finalist who was incarcerated in Lard Yao women's prison in Bangkok and how she has chosen to overcome her adversities, alongside Christina Ferreira, , Principal: Allegiance Rentals and their upcoming woman's month charity event to help others. 

The biggest event taking place in the world.

25 August 2019 11:54 PM
Parenting the wired generation - Future Proof your child

25 August 2019 11:53 PM
SMILE, DAMMIT!

18 August 2019 11:26 PM
GET ME TO 21: THE JENNA LOWE STORY

18 August 2019 10:43 PM
GIRLS RISING

18 August 2019 10:24 PM
Gift of the Givers commemorates its 27th anniversary

11 August 2019 11:13 PM
#BrewingTheBold Beer Campaign in line with August’s Women’s Month

11 August 2019 10:47 PM
Growing South Africa Together for Women’s Emancipation march. 25 Years of Democracy -But has anything really changed?

11 August 2019 10:05 PM
The life, times, and works of Toni Morrison

11 August 2019 9:44 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
IFP resolves to appoint Buthelezi as president emeritus
The resolution was taken, among others, at Ulundi on Sunday as the party concluded its national elective conference.
Presidency sends condolences to family of late business pioneer Thandi Ndlovu
According to reports, Ndlovu was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg when she was involved in a head-on collision.
Cape Chamber of Commerce welcomes Whitehead’s resignation
The chamber, however, said her resignation left many unanswered questions.
