Vanessa Goosen, Drug Muled Inspiration as we celebrate Woman for Woman’s Month

25 August 2019 10:08 PM

Standing in for Gushwell Brooks, Wasanga Mehana is joined by Vanessa Goosen, motivational speaker | Author | former Miss SA semi-finalist who was incarcerated in Lard Yao women's prison in Bangkok and how she has chosen to overcome her adversities, alongside Christina Ferreira, , Principal: Allegiance Rentals and their upcoming woman's month charity event to help others.