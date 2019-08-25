Standing in for Gushwell Brooks, Wasanga Mehana is joined by Vanessa Goosen, motivational speaker | Author | former Miss SA semi-finalist who was incarcerated in Lard Yao women's prison in Bangkok and how she has chosen to overcome her adversities, alongside Christina Ferreira, , Principal: Allegiance Rentals and their upcoming woman's month charity event to help others.
Vanessa Goosen, Drug Muled Inspiration as we celebrate Woman for Woman’s Month
