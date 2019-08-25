The biggest event taking place in the world.

Talk At Nine

Standing in for Gushwell Brooks, Wasanga Mehana is joined by Felicity Eliot & Julian Crème on The Reappearance of Maitreya the World Teacher and a group of equally divine Men known simply as the Masters of Wisdom for our Believe it or Not segment.

Parenting the wired generation - Future Proof your child

25 August 2019 11:53 PM
Vanessa Goosen, Drug Muled Inspiration as we celebrate Woman for Woman’s Month

25 August 2019 10:08 PM
SMILE, DAMMIT!

18 August 2019 11:26 PM
GET ME TO 21: THE JENNA LOWE STORY

18 August 2019 10:43 PM
GIRLS RISING

18 August 2019 10:24 PM
Gift of the Givers commemorates its 27th anniversary

11 August 2019 11:13 PM
#BrewingTheBold Beer Campaign in line with August’s Women’s Month

11 August 2019 10:47 PM
Growing South Africa Together for Women’s Emancipation march. 25 Years of Democracy -But has anything really changed?

11 August 2019 10:05 PM
The life, times, and works of Toni Morrison

11 August 2019 9:44 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
CT girl (6) dies after being hit in head by stray bullet
Four people were shot, including a six-year-old girl, in two separate shootings in Cape Town this weekend.
Magashule: Stability returning to WC ANC
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said that the party's Western Cape structure had the perfect opportunity to renew and unite around a common goal.
Mbalula to engage with taxi industry over revised recapitalisation programme
The minister launched the revised plan on Friday. It offers operators R140,000 to surrender their unroadworthy and illegal vehicles in exchange of being completely scrapped.
