Talk At Nine

STATE CAPTURE, BOSASA, AND WATSON EXPERT PANEL BREAKDOWN ON AN EXPLOSIVE CASE


James Brent-Styan, co-author of 'The Bosasa Billions

Kyle Cowe, Investigative Journalist, News 24

IT’S TIME TO BRING OUT THE BIG KID IN ALL OF US

IT’S TIME TO BRING OUT THE BIG KID IN ALL OF US

1 September 2019 11:13 PM
100 CELEBRITIES TAKE THE PLUNGE FOR THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS POLAR PLUNGE

100 CELEBRITIES TAKE THE PLUNGE FOR THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS POLAR PLUNGE

1 September 2019 11:04 PM
DEREK WATTS, M-NET'S INVESTIGATIVE TV PROGRAM ANCHOR FOR 31 YEARS

DEREK WATTS, M-NET'S INVESTIGATIVE TV PROGRAM ANCHOR FOR 31 YEARS

1 September 2019 10:50 PM
The biggest event taking place in the world.

The biggest event taking place in the world.

25 August 2019 11:54 PM
Parenting the wired generation - Future Proof your child

Parenting the wired generation - Future Proof your child

25 August 2019 11:53 PM
Vanessa Goosen, Drug Muled Inspiration as we celebrate Woman for Woman’s Month

Vanessa Goosen, Drug Muled Inspiration as we celebrate Woman for Woman’s Month

25 August 2019 10:08 PM
SMILE, DAMMIT!

SMILE, DAMMIT!

18 August 2019 11:26 PM
GET ME TO 21: THE JENNA LOWE STORY

GET ME TO 21: THE JENNA LOWE STORY

18 August 2019 10:43 PM
GIRLS RISING

GIRLS RISING

18 August 2019 10:24 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Anti Merkel far-right AfD surges in east German state polls
Anti Merkel far-right AfD surges in east German state polls

Though broadly anticipated in pre-election surveys, the outcome delivered another slap to the fragile coalition government of Merkel's CDU and their junior partners the SPD.

4 arrested, 3 dead after Joburg CBD building fire, looting of shops
4 arrested, 3 dead after Joburg CBD building fire, looting of shops

It’s understood an old building caught alight killing three people and another person was treated for smoke inhalation.

What’s next for Aphiwe Dyantyi after being charged with doping?
What’s next for Aphiwe Dyantyi after being charged with doping?

The 25-year-old tested positive for ‘multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites’ and faces up to four years out of the game because of the offence.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us