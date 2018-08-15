The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

Department of Mineral Resources respond to Gold Fields job cutsrt


Guest: Advocate Thabo Mokoena | Director General of Mineral resources

How ready is Parliament for #SONA?

How ready is Parliament for #SONA?

30 January 2019 1:16 PM
#PleaseCallMe Movement to protest against Vodacom

#PleaseCallMe Movement to protest against Vodacom

30 January 2019 1:08 PM
Icasa clarifies new regulations regarding PSL matches and free-to-air broadcasters

Icasa clarifies new regulations regarding PSL matches and free-to-air broadcasters

30 January 2019 12:57 PM
Latest from the PIC Commission

Latest from the PIC Commission

30 January 2019 12:39 PM
Latest from State Capture Commission and Zuma lashes at Cyril

Latest from State Capture Commission and Zuma lashes at Cyril

30 January 2019 12:28 PM
Absa CEO Maria Ramos retires

Absa CEO Maria Ramos retires

29 January 2019 1:06 PM
SABC salary "glitch" resolved

SABC salary "glitch" resolved

29 January 2019 1:01 PM
Former PIC board member Claudia Manning takes stand at Inquiry

Former PIC board member Claudia Manning takes stand at Inquiry

29 January 2019 12:56 PM
Glynnis Breytenbach testifies at Mokgoro Commission

Glynnis Breytenbach testifies at Mokgoro Commission

29 January 2019 12:38 PM
Presidency set to meet with Public Protector over Bosasa claims

Presidency set to meet with Public Protector over Bosasa claims

29 January 2019 12:24 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Disciplinary process against Breytenbach was above board, inquiry told
Disciplinary process against Breytenbach was above board, inquiry told

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s former chief executive has told the Mokgoro Inquiry that the disciplinary process against former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach was procedurally fair and above board.
Cosatu, NUM threaten protests over reported Eskom restructuring plan
Cosatu, NUM threaten protests over reported Eskom restructuring plan

A task team set up to help stabilise the cash-strapped power utility is reportedly proposing splitting the company up into three state-owned entities responsible for power generation, distribution and transmission.
Truck torched, roads blocked in Pretoria west protest
Truck torched, roads blocked in Pretoria west protest

Officers say that a truck has been set alight and roads have been barricaded with rocks.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us