The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

South Africa remembers Marikana


Guest: Bheki Cele | Police Minister at South African Police Services

Update on displaced medical interns

31 January 2019 1:08 PM
Could alien tree clearing near dams be Cape Town's solution to saving water?

31 January 2019 12:58 PM
Eskom tariff hikes will lead to job losses - Minerals Council

31 January 2019 12:54 PM
Vodacom HQ in Midrand shut amid protests

31 January 2019 12:45 PM
Bosasa's Richard Le Roux on the stand at State Capture Inquiry

31 January 2019 12:25 PM
How ready is Parliament for #SONA?

30 January 2019 1:16 PM
#PleaseCallMe Movement to protest against Vodacom

30 January 2019 1:08 PM
Icasa clarifies new regulations regarding PSL matches and free-to-air broadcasters

30 January 2019 12:57 PM
Latest from the PIC Commission

30 January 2019 12:39 PM
Latest from State Capture Commission and Zuma lashes at Cyril

30 January 2019 12:28 PM
EWN Headlines
CPF members grateful to be alive after taking bullet for children
CPF members grateful to be alive after taking bullet for children

Mitchells Plain CPF member Shakeenah Daniels was hit by a stray bullet while trying to save children who were playing outside in Tafelsig on Monday night.
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor
'We are going to operate in military mode' - new Emfuleni mayor

Reverend Gift Moerane, who was inaugurated on Thursday, says he is aware of the massive service delivery challenges that the people of Emfuleni are facing.

WC woman released on warning over child abuse
WC woman released on warning over child abuse

Police say the woman's 16-year-old foster child was found cuffed with a chain around the neck.
