The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

SIU investigates SABC board


Guests Clement Manyathela | EWN reporter Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize | Chairperson of the portfolio Committee on Communications Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi | EFF National spokesperson and member of the portfolio committee on communications William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring Africa

VBS scandal haunts ex-Vhembe mayor

VBS scandal haunts ex-Vhembe mayor

19 February 2019 12:39 PM
Nigeria gears up for national elections

Nigeria gears up for national elections

15 February 2019 1:08 PM
Helen Zille delivers final SOPA

Helen Zille delivers final SOPA

15 February 2019 1:02 PM
Chemicals accumulate on Cape Town's coasts

Chemicals accumulate on Cape Town's coasts

15 February 2019 12:58 PM
Under Gauteng 200 schools declared structurally unfit

Under Gauteng 200 schools declared structurally unfit

15 February 2019 12:47 PM
Icasa boss sentenced to 20 years for fraud, money-laundering

Icasa boss sentenced to 20 years for fraud, money-laundering

15 February 2019 12:28 PM
PIC Commission witnesses threatened

PIC Commission witnesses threatened

15 February 2019 12:20 PM
NASA ends Mars Rover mission

NASA ends Mars Rover mission

14 February 2019 1:04 PM
Agrizzi to no longer testify at Mokgoro Commission

Agrizzi to no longer testify at Mokgoro Commission

14 February 2019 12:55 PM
Zondo Commission postpones McBride's testimony

Zondo Commission postpones McBride's testimony

14 February 2019 12:49 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Deal, no deal or delay: How will UK parliament decide on Brexit?
Deal, no deal or delay: How will UK parliament decide on Brexit?

If lawmakers reject a no-deal exit, the government will hold a vote on Thursday to ask parliament whether Brexit should be delayed.
Manyi reiterates apology for 2010 comments about WC coloured people
Manyi reiterates apology for 2010 comments about WC coloured people

In 2010, as the director-general of the Department of Labour, Mzwanele Manyi offended many people when he said there were too many coloured people in the Western Cape.
Buthelezi says culture of corruption has created disrespect for rule of law
Buthelezi says culture of corruption has created disrespect for rule of law

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi unveiled the 44-year-old organisation’s elections manifesto at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us