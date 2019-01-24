The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

Mokgoro Commission allows evidence related to perjury case against Jiba be presented


Guest: Barry Bateman | EWN reporter

NPA explains withdrawal of charges against Duduzane Zuma

24 January 2019 12:32 PM
World Economic Forum

23 January 2019 12:53 PM
More execs testify at PIC Inquiry

23 January 2019 12:41 PM
Will Bosasa claims hurt the ANC in 2019 elections?

23 January 2019 12:30 PM
eThekwini Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede on Zuma album...no moneys paid

22 January 2019 1:06 PM
Bantu Holomisa reacts to PIC suspensions

22 January 2019 12:36 PM
possible media breaches of Zondo Commission affidavits.

22 January 2019 12:26 PM
Mnangagwa cuts trip short to address fuel protests

21 January 2019 1:08 PM
Home Affairs writes new laws to compel its staff to work shifts

21 January 2019 1:00 PM
State Capture Inquiry

Lawyer wants answers after Vlakfontein murder accused's death
Lawyer wants answers after Vlakfontein murder accused's death

According to police, Ernest Mabaso hanged himself last week while in custody.
Maimane apologises to Esidimeni families over DA billboard
Maimane apologises to Esidimeni families over DA billboard

The billboard lists the names of Esidimeni victims along with those who lost their lives in Marikana and in pit toilets under the heading 'The ANC is Killing US'.
NPA denies ‘not enough evidence’ claim in Duduzane Zuma case
NPA denies ‘not enough evidence’ claim in Duduzane Zuma case

Duduzane Zuma appeared in the Specialised Criminal Crimes Court in Johannesburg where the corruption matter was officially dropped.

