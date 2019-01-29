The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

Presidency set to meet with Public Protector over Bosasa claims


Guests Khusela Diko | Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa at The Presidency Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

Absa CEO Maria Ramos retires

29 January 2019 1:06 PM
SABC salary "glitch" resolved

29 January 2019 1:01 PM
Former PIC board member Claudia Manning takes stand at Inquiry

29 January 2019 12:56 PM
Glynnis Breytenbach testifies at Mokgoro Commission

29 January 2019 12:38 PM
Update on Cape Town fires

28 January 2019 12:59 PM
Media companies pay penalties for price-fixing

28 January 2019 12:48 PM
Angelo Agrizzi names journalists allegedly paid by Bosasa

28 January 2019 12:28 PM
Mokgoro Commission allows evidence related to perjury case against Jiba be presented

24 January 2019 12:47 PM
NPA explains withdrawal of charges against Duduzane Zuma

24 January 2019 12:32 PM
State Capture Inquiry

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Beatenberg at Backsberg

Shortstraw at Backsberg

EWN Headlines
Breytenbach says there was strong case against Mdluli
Breytenbach says there was strong case against Mdluli

The court has already ruled that Lawrence Mrwebi’s decision in the Richard Mdluli matter was unlawful, but the former head of Crime Intelligence has still not been prosecuted.
Ramaphosa meets Mkhwebane over Bosasa campaign donation
Ramaphosa meets Mkhwebane over Bosasa campaign donation

After initially telling Parliament that the R500,000 donation was paid in a business transaction to his son by Bosasa was above board, the president had to backtrack.

‘Tell Agrizzi we don’t want a funeral’: Inquiry hears of death threats
'Tell Agrizzi we don't want a funeral': Inquiry hears of death threats

Angelo Agrizzi has told the inquiry he continues to receive death threats with another made in the past few days.

