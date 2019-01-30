The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

Icasa clarifies new regulations regarding PSL matches and free-to-air broadcasters


Guest: Rubben Mohlaloga | Icasa chairperson

How ready is Parliament for #SONA?

How ready is Parliament for #SONA?

30 January 2019 1:16 PM
#PleaseCallMe Movement to protest against Vodacom

#PleaseCallMe Movement to protest against Vodacom

30 January 2019 1:08 PM
Latest from the PIC Commission

Latest from the PIC Commission

30 January 2019 12:39 PM
Latest from State Capture Commission and Zuma lashes at Cyril

Latest from State Capture Commission and Zuma lashes at Cyril

30 January 2019 12:28 PM
Absa CEO Maria Ramos retires

Absa CEO Maria Ramos retires

29 January 2019 1:06 PM
SABC salary "glitch" resolved

SABC salary "glitch" resolved

29 January 2019 1:01 PM
Former PIC board member Claudia Manning takes stand at Inquiry

Former PIC board member Claudia Manning takes stand at Inquiry

29 January 2019 12:56 PM
Glynnis Breytenbach testifies at Mokgoro Commission

Glynnis Breytenbach testifies at Mokgoro Commission

29 January 2019 12:38 PM
Presidency set to meet with Public Protector over Bosasa claims

Presidency set to meet with Public Protector over Bosasa claims

29 January 2019 12:24 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Christian group to meet with Timothy Omotoso in prison
Christian group to meet with Timothy Omotoso in prison

The meeting is scheduled for this coming weekend and comes two days before Timothy Omotoso and two women return to court where their trial will resume.
Mzinyathi surprised by Mrwebi's decision to drop case against Mdluli
Mzinyathi surprised by Mrwebi's decision to drop case against Mdluli

North Gauteng director of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi testified at the Mokgoro inquiry in Centurion on Wednesday.

Suspended PIC exec blames ex-CEO Dan Matjila for controversial Ayo transaction
Suspended PIC exec blames ex-CEO Dan Matjila for controversial Ayo transaction

The PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo is just one of the transactions being scrutinised at the commission.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us