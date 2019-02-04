The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

'Jobs for pals' scandal in the City of Cape Town


Guests Xolani Sotashe | Leader of ANC in the City of Cape Town JP Smith | MMC for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town

Observing Cancer Awareness Day

4 February 2019 1:16 PM
Mining Indaba 2019

4 February 2019 1:00 PM
PIC board asks Finance Minister to release them of their duties

4 February 2019 12:47 PM
Latest on the Mokgoro Inquiry

4 February 2019 12:28 PM
Five embassies write to the President expressing concerns about corruption

4 February 2019 12:23 PM
CRL releases report on Bushiri church stampede deaths

1 February 2019 1:09 PM
Dennis Bloem testifies at State Capture Inquriy

1 February 2019 1:05 PM
JHB high court evacuated after prisoners escape

1 February 2019 12:53 PM
Shamila Batohi officially takes over NPA

1 February 2019 12:45 PM
EWN Headlines
City of CT says Clifton’s 4th Beach incident was not race related
The city has told Parliament's environmental affairs committee the incident was politically manipulated by people it refers to as 'race baiters'.

Msimanga condemns BLF remarks over Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy
Solly Msimanga spent time looking at the tributes and reading some of the messages on the remembrance wall at Hoërskool Driehoek.
Bushiri supporters threaten to boycott elections
Among those who came to show support him was another controversial pastor Paseka Motshoeneng or Mboro who has had his fair share of legal woes.

