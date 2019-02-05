The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

SAFTU alarmed by PIC corruption charges


Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi | SAFTU General Secretary

Latest from Mokgoro Inquiry

5 February 2019 12:48 PM
Three KZN Universities suspend academic programmes after violent protests

5 February 2019 12:43 PM
African Global Operations (Bosasa) chair seeks permission to publish contracts with Ramaphosa's son

5 February 2019 12:35 PM
Adriaan Basson testifies at State Capture Commission

5 February 2019 12:25 PM
Observing Cancer Awareness Day

4 February 2019 1:16 PM
'Jobs for pals' scandal in the City of Cape Town

4 February 2019 1:10 PM
Mining Indaba 2019

4 February 2019 1:00 PM
PIC board asks Finance Minister to release them of their duties

4 February 2019 12:47 PM
Latest on the Mokgoro Inquiry

4 February 2019 12:28 PM
Crowdfunding & prayers: #Driehoek tragedy brings South Africans together
Crowdfunding & prayers: #Driehoek tragedy brings South Africans together

Roydon Olckers (17), Jandré Steyn (13) and Marli Currie (13) died on scene when a walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek collapsed on Friday, while Marnus Nagel (16) succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Roelofse: 'Mrwebi interference in Mdluli case was bid to derail prosecution'
Roelofse: 'Mrwebi interference in Mdluli case was bid to derail prosecution'

Roelofse testified at the Mokgoro inquiry last week but has returned today to be cross-examined by Mrwebi’s legal team.

Recent disasters cost KZN R10m, says MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube
Recent disasters cost KZN R10m, says MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube

KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube gave a briefing about the drought that’s currently gripping the province as well as an update on disasters, including a devastating storm in Ladysmith at the weekend that left over 400 people homeless.
