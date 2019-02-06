The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

DUT Vice-Chancellor to hold presser on student death


Guest: Ziyanda Ngcobo | Reporter at EWN

Cape Town teacher filmed slapping pupil

6 February 2019 1:14 PM
Willie Hofmeyer makes submissions at Mokgoro Commission

6 February 2019 1:02 PM
High Court rules decision to disband ANC's North West PEC was unlawful

6 February 2019 12:48 PM
New SAPS Commissioner appointed in Gauteng

6 February 2019 12:38 PM
Hawks arrest seven people for Bosasa corruption

6 February 2019 12:31 PM
SAFTU alarmed by PIC corruption charges

5 February 2019 12:56 PM
Latest from Mokgoro Inquiry

5 February 2019 12:48 PM
Three KZN Universities suspend academic programmes after violent protests

5 February 2019 12:43 PM
African Global Operations (Bosasa) chair seeks permission to publish contracts with Ramaphosa's son

5 February 2019 12:35 PM
EWN Headlines
Parly’s police committee welcomes Hawks' arrest of Agrizzi, ex-prison bosses
Parly’s police committee welcomes Hawks' arrest of Agrizzi, ex-prison bosses

Five of the seven suspects have made their first court appearance in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon and were each granted R20,000 bail.

SJC pickets outside court ahead of Axolile Notywala’s first appearance
SJC pickets outside court ahead of Axolile Notywala’s first appearance

Notywala was arrested at the Cape Town Civic Centre last week during a peaceful protest for water, flushing toilets and electricity in informal settlements.
WCED to investigate after teacher slaps pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High
WCED to investigate after teacher slaps pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High

The teacher is seen slapping the pupil, after the girl pushed her desk against the woman.

