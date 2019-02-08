The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

Gloria Coal Mine rescue halted for safety reasons


Guest: Mike Elliot | From the Business Practitioners (the company busy with rescue mission)

A Science company in Israel claims they will have a cancer cure within a year

A Science company in Israel claims they will have a cancer cure within a year

8 February 2019 1:14 PM
EFF MP caught slapping a man on camera

EFF MP caught slapping a man on camera

8 February 2019 1:06 PM
What a "Scorpion-like" unit could mean for SA

What a "Scorpion-like" unit could mean for SA

8 February 2019 12:28 PM
Cosatu reacts to planned Eskom unbundling

Cosatu reacts to planned Eskom unbundling

8 February 2019 12:25 PM
Update on Wits protests

Update on Wits protests

7 February 2019 1:05 PM
Could Agrizzi arrest scare off other witnesses planning to come forward?

Could Agrizzi arrest scare off other witnesses planning to come forward?

7 February 2019 12:57 PM
Finance Minister appoints panel to recommend new Sars Commissioner

Finance Minister appoints panel to recommend new Sars Commissioner

7 February 2019 12:50 PM
Sona 2019 Preview

Sona 2019 Preview

7 February 2019 12:37 PM
Death toll in mining explosion rises to 5

Death toll in mining explosion rises to 5

7 February 2019 12:23 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
Mother of CT learner slapped by teacher considering her legal options
Mother of CT learner slapped by teacher considering her legal options

A video surfaced earlier this week, showing the learner pushing the educator and the teacher, in turn, slapping her in the face during class.
Centurion teacher accused of sexual assault to remain in custody
Centurion teacher accused of sexual assault to remain in custody

More than 20 girls, aged between 10 and 13, claim they were sexually assaulted by the Valhalla Primary School teacher last year.

IEC to begin final preparations for 2019 general elections
IEC to begin final preparations for 2019 general elections

South Africans cast their ballots on 8 May; the date was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address on Wednesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us