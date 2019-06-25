The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

Clement speaks to Solidarity’s Johan Botha about Denel’s announcement to pay its workers only 85% of their salaries because of financial difficulties

25 JUN 2019

25 June 2019 1:24 PM
SABC Radio Park fire extinguished, three workers receiving medical care

25 June 2019 1:15 PM
Zimbabwe adopts interim RTGS dollar

25 June 2019 1:09 PM
Numsa workers stage in labour dispute

25 June 2019 12:58 PM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's CT train ride not on track

25 June 2019 12:51 PM
Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES), March 2019

25 June 2019 12:33 PM
SONA Debate

25 June 2019 12:26 PM
Denel workers could be paid only 85% of their salaries

25 June 2019 12:20 PM
Gender Commission launches report looking into the state of shelters

24 June 2019 12:58 PM
EWN Headlines
JHB metro cops nabbed for bribery out on bail
JHB metro cops nabbed for bribery out on bail

Patrick Xolani Njova, Simphiwe Zwelakhe Diko, Siyabulela Stanford Kheswa, Smanga Mthethwa and Fumani Brain Maluleke stopped a vehicle in March last year but released the suspect after they found the firearm in his vehicle.
Group Five chair Nonyameko Mandindi, 3 non-executive directors resign
Group Five chair Nonyameko Mandindi, 3 non-executive directors resign

The company which has been one of the country’s construction industry beacons filed for bankruptcy protection after its lenders pulled funding, putting over 8,000 jobs on the line.
Denzil Daniels can be reunited with family in SA, but identity must be verified
Denzil Daniels can be reunited with family in SA, but identity must be verified

Denzil Daniels, who is mentally challenged, was found in eSwatini more than 1,700 kilometres from Cape Town last week.
