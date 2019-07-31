The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

31 JUL 2019


Solidarity furnishes Denel with legal papers and announces legal action

31 July 2019 1:20 PM
MEC Maile writes Tshwane mayor a letter addressing Mosola golden handshake

31 July 2019 12:42 PM
Presidency quiet amidst unemployment rate shock

31 July 2019 12:38 PM
Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual's appeal

31 July 2019 12:36 PM
30 JUL 2019

30 July 2019 1:58 PM
Deployment of SANDF not bringing any solutions to the Western Cape

30 July 2019 12:53 PM
Public Protector's Office responds to North Gauteng High Court judgment

30 July 2019 12:38 PM
SA unemployment rate jumps to 29%, the worst since 2008

30 July 2019 12:32 PM
Omotoso trial rolled over to tomorrow

30 July 2019 12:23 PM
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Education Dept presents its R49.2 billion budget
Gauteng Education Dept presents its R49.2 billion budget

The department has received a boost of about R4.5 billion more compared to the past financial year.
Africapacity Group offers to buy embattled VBS bank
Africapacity Group offers to buy embattled VBS bank

A black-owned investment company, Africapacity Group, has made contact with the Reserve Bank, Treasury and Parliament with an offer to purchase the bank for R2 billion.
Staff at CT shopping centre left shaken after jewellery store robbery
Staff at CT shopping centre left shaken after jewellery store robbery

Thieves hit Uwe Koetter Jewellers on Wednesday morning and took off with an undisclosed amount of valuables.

