The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

The Xolani Gwala Show - Clement Manyathela standing in


Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe has been appointed head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency (SSA), he spoke to Clement Manyathela about his focus maladministration. Former Cabinet minister and prominent ANC member Derek Hanekom is taking former president Jacob Zuma to court to the tune of R500 000 for defamation, we spoke to Legal reporter Karyn Maughan on her breaking story. This follows a tweet in which Zuma referred to Hanekom as a "known enemy agent

Clement also spoke to The  African Diaspora Forum (ADF) that have decided to take legal action against the state for the illegal detention of documented foreign nationals following the Johannesburg raids last week.

The Xolani Gwala show

The Xolani Gwala show

13 August 2019 11:22 AM
07 Aug 2019

07 Aug 2019

7 August 2019 1:40 PM
06 Aug 2019

06 Aug 2019

6 August 2019 1:40 PM
05 August 2019

05 August 2019

5 August 2019 2:54 PM
01 AUG 2019

01 AUG 2019

1 August 2019 1:25 PM
31 JUL 2019

31 JUL 2019

31 July 2019 3:03 PM
Solidarity furnishes Denel with legal papers and announces legal action

Solidarity furnishes Denel with legal papers and announces legal action

31 July 2019 1:20 PM
MEC Maile writes Tshwane mayor a letter addressing Mosola golden handshake

MEC Maile writes Tshwane mayor a letter addressing Mosola golden handshake

31 July 2019 12:42 PM
Presidency quiet amidst unemployment rate shock

Presidency quiet amidst unemployment rate shock

31 July 2019 12:38 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female
ANC to Makhura: Replace one male MEC with a female

After this year’s elections, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% women in cabinet.
Gumede: I won't challenge my removal as mayor
Gumede: I won't challenge my removal as mayor

She said she was patiently waiting for the ANC to conclude all its internal processes against her.
AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacks
AfriForum once again ‘concerned’ about WC farm attacks

There have been two farm attacks in the space of two weeks with the latest in Elandsberg, Clanwilliam, on Tuesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us