Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe has been appointed head of the domestic branch of the State Security Agency (SSA), he spoke to Clement Manyathela about his focus maladministration. Former Cabinet minister and prominent ANC member Derek Hanekom is taking former president Jacob Zuma to court to the tune of R500 000 for defamation, we spoke to Legal reporter Karyn Maughan on her breaking story. This follows a tweet in which Zuma referred to Hanekom as a "known enemy agent
Clement also spoke to The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) that have decided to take legal action against the state for the illegal detention of documented foreign nationals following the Johannesburg raids last week.
The Xolani Gwala Show - Clement Manyathela standing in
