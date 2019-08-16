The Xolani Gwala Show - Clement Manyathela standing in

16 August 2019 5:55 AM

A ruling of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this morning has found that the Public Protector and her office is responsible for some of the legal costs in her personal capacity in the Vrede dairy farm matter. The Concerned Citizens Alliance are marching against the bias strategy the Public Protector has been using to investigate matters. Clement spoke to the Public Protector’s office on their reaction and deliberations. Arrests were made during raids in the township of Soweto following a night of unrest. Police were deployed to Soweto after shops belonging to foreign nationals were looted. MEC Ramakgopa joined Clement on the outcome of his meeting with the community. Minister Senzo Mchunu joined us to make us understand why some 123 843 vacancies in the Public Service remain despite unemployment soaring to a scary 29%. Finally, the Department of Home Affairs has waived visas for four countries in a bid to boost tourism amid an economic crisis and falling visitor numbers, Clement spoke to the Minister of Home Affairs about this.