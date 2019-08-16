The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

The Xolani Gwala Show - Clement Manyathela standing in


A ruling of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this morning has found that the Public Protector and her office is responsible for some of the legal costs in her personal capacity in the Vrede dairy farm matter. The Concerned Citizens Alliance are marching against the bias strategy the Public Protector has been using to investigate matters. Clement spoke to the Public Protector’s office on their reaction and deliberations. Arrests were made during raids in the township of Soweto following a night of unrest. Police were deployed to Soweto after shops belonging to foreign nationals were looted. MEC Ramakgopa joined Clement on the outcome of his meeting with the community. Minister Senzo Mchunu joined us to make us understand why some 123 843 vacancies in the Public Service remain despite unemployment soaring to a scary 29%. Finally, the Department of Home Affairs has waived visas for four countries in a bid to boost tourism amid an economic crisis and falling visitor numbers, Clement spoke to the Minister of Home Affairs about this.

The Xolani Gwala Show - Clement Manyathela standing in

The Xolani Gwala Show - Clement Manyathela standing in

14 August 2019 10:13 AM
The Xolani Gwala show

The Xolani Gwala show

13 August 2019 11:22 AM
07 Aug 2019

07 Aug 2019

7 August 2019 1:40 PM
06 Aug 2019

06 Aug 2019

6 August 2019 1:40 PM
05 August 2019

05 August 2019

5 August 2019 2:54 PM
01 AUG 2019

01 AUG 2019

1 August 2019 1:25 PM
31 JUL 2019

31 JUL 2019

31 July 2019 3:03 PM
Solidarity furnishes Denel with legal papers and announces legal action

Solidarity furnishes Denel with legal papers and announces legal action

31 July 2019 1:20 PM
MEC Maile writes Tshwane mayor a letter addressing Mosola golden handshake

MEC Maile writes Tshwane mayor a letter addressing Mosola golden handshake

31 July 2019 12:42 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Pressured by government, Zimbabwe opposition calls off Harare protest
Pressured by government, Zimbabwe opposition calls off Harare protest

Zimbabwe’s main opposition MDC party succumbed to government pressure, calling off a street protest planned for Friday after losing a court challenge, as police set up roadblocks and barred access to its Harare offices.
Man dies in police raid in Hillbrow
Man dies in police raid in Hillbrow

Police said that a man died after falling six storeys to his death in Hillbrow on Wednesday night.
WATCH LIVE: Former FS Agri official gives evidence on Vrede dairy farm project
WATCH LIVE: Former FS Agri official gives evidence on Vrede dairy farm project

The former head of department for the Free State Department of Agriculture Peter Thabethe continues giving evidence on the Estina dairy farm project at the state capture inquiry.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us