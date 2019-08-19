The Xolani Gwala Show - Clement Standing in

The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)'s plans to launch protests marches today against the worsening economy, defying government threats to stop them have been halted. Clement crossed to Zimbabwe to speak about the mood after the ruling . President Ramaphosa has signed controversial new debt relief bill into law, Clement spoke to the Banking Association of South Africa about its impact.

16 August 2019 5:55 AM
14 August 2019 10:13 AM
13 August 2019 11:22 AM
7 August 2019 1:40 PM
6 August 2019 1:40 PM
5 August 2019 2:54 PM
1 August 2019 1:25 PM
31 July 2019 3:03 PM
31 July 2019 1:20 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa praises Tanzania as cradle of liberation struggle
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Tanzania focused on some key elements to boost the region’s economy.
Sudan's Bashir in court for graft trial: AFP
Bashir (75) was forced from power on 11 April, after months of protest against his regime and appeared before a prosecutor for the first time on 16 June.
Zimbabwe police ban opposition protest planned for Monday
The demonstrations are viewed as a test of President Mnangagwa’s willingness to tolerate dissent in a country tainted by a long history of repression under his predecessor Robert Mugabe, who ruled for nearly 40 years.
