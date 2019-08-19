Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)'s plans to launch protests marches today against the worsening economy, defying government threats to stop them have been halted. Clement crossed to Zimbabwe to speak about the mood after the ruling . President Ramaphosa has signed controversial new debt relief bill into law, Clement spoke to the Banking Association of South Africa about its impact.
The Xolani Gwala Show - Clement Standing in
