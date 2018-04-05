The Best of the Xolani Gwala Show

Trevor Noah Launches foundation focused on education


Geust Executive director of the Trevor Noah Foundation Shalane Wuin

Update on Cape Town fires

28 January 2019 12:59 PM
Media companies pay penalties for price-fixing

28 January 2019 12:48 PM
Angelo Agrizzi names journalists allegedly paid by Bosasa

28 January 2019 12:28 PM
Mokgoro Commission allows evidence related to perjury case against Jiba be presented

24 January 2019 12:47 PM
NPA explains withdrawal of charges against Duduzane Zuma

24 January 2019 12:32 PM
World Economic Forum

23 January 2019 12:53 PM
More execs testify at PIC Inquiry

23 January 2019 12:41 PM
Will Bosasa claims hurt the ANC in 2019 elections?

23 January 2019 12:30 PM
eThekwini Municipality Mayor Zandile Gumede on Zuma album...no moneys paid

22 January 2019 1:06 PM
Bantu Holomisa reacts to PIC suspensions

22 January 2019 12:36 PM
Tshwane ANC wants Msimanga to appear before council over GladAfrica contract
A leaked report from the Auditor-General found that the city's R12 billion contract with the engineering company was awarded irregularly.
Bryanston teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 2 pupils
The 33-year-old was suspended after he allegedly sexually assaulted two pupils between 2017 and last year.
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n Rats
By Dr Jack & Curtis.
