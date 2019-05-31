The Kieno Kammies Show

The World View - R Kelly’s Sex Crime Claims


An anti christian court decision against a teenage girl in Dubai. The baby’s miracle survival born at a weight of just 245 grams.

Elon Musk's satellite network causing consternation for constellation observers

31 May 2019 7:37 AM
City of Cape Town approves land for medical cannabis production

31 May 2019 7:18 AM
The battle over rare earth and how South Africa might gain

31 May 2019 7:13 AM
First Cape Town coffee festival to support local coffee business

31 May 2019 6:52 AM
Learning other's mother tongue can help towards building dignified relationships

31 May 2019 6:49 AM
Barbs Wire - Angelo Agrizzi robbed at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station

31 May 2019 6:26 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on India

30 May 2019 9:27 AM
Premier on what national cabinet selections mean for Western Cape

30 May 2019 8:28 AM
The World View - Europe’s Biggest People Smuggling Gang

30 May 2019 7:57 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
CoCT releases vacant land for production of medical cannabis
Council on Thursday approved the transfer of a portion of vacant land situated within the Atlantis Special Economic Zone for the plant to be established.

State capture: Transnet bosses accepted R600m relocation costing at face value
This was among the submissions of MNS Attorneys Thobani Mnyandu who testified on Thursday about the cost of relocating train manufacturing facilities from Johannesburg to Durban at great cost for the state-owned company.
Makhura confident of a Gauteng future without e-tolls
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he has appointed Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo in a bid to do away with e-tolls.
