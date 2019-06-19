The Kieno Kammies Show

The World View - World Cup Corruption


A US troop build up more American soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. Jailed Neo Nazis 2 teen extremists who wanted Prince Harry killed.

Medical glue will see the end of staples and stitches

19 June 2019 7:35 AM
Local maths education entrepreneurs at EdTechXEurope convention

19 June 2019 7:33 AM
W Cape Human Settlements MEC to lend a hand at Belhar housing development

19 June 2019 7:30 AM
How big business can help create opportunities for entrepreneurs

19 June 2019 7:06 AM
The World of Advertising: Woolworths wins two prestigious international awards

19 June 2019 6:50 AM
Help needed for young ICT entrepreneur to finish studies

19 June 2019 6:41 AM
Barbs' Wire - DA MP Phumzile Van Damme punches man, lays racism complaint

19 June 2019 6:29 AM
Tsogo Sun Hotels - 50 years on and still going strong

18 June 2019 8:45 AM
The Emerging Economies focus on China

18 June 2019 8:30 AM
