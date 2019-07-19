The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

The World View - A Revenge Fire In Japan


The gulf crisis Iran has confirmed it has seized an oil tanker.

Message in a bottle a note & it’s recipient have been found after 50 years.

An open heart for Rory McIlroy fairway pain for the UK’s top golfer.

18 July 2019 7:57 AM
17 July 2019 7:59 AM
15 July 2019 7:58 AM
12 July 2019 7:56 AM
11 July 2019 7:57 AM
10 July 2019 7:58 AM
9 July 2019 7:50 AM
8 July 2019 7:52 AM
5 July 2019 8:13 AM
EWN Headlines
Land Reform minister awaits court ruling over District Six plan
Land Reform minister awaits court ruling over District Six plan

The Land Claims Court must rule on whether to hold the Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform minister in contempt of court because government missed a deadline to provide a proper plan for restitution.
Nehawu vows to strike if public service sector jobs cut
Nehawu vows to strike if public service sector jobs cut

Minister Senzo Mchunu told parliament during his budget vote this week that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers in the public sector took early pension payout.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng joins Zuma supporters at state capture inquiry
Hlaudi Motsoeneng joins Zuma supporters at state capture inquiry

Former President Jacob Zumba's supporters are streaming into the precinct where the state capture commission is being held in Parktown ahead of his appearance on Friday morning.

