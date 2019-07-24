The Kieno Kammies Show

The World View - Britain’s New Prime Minister


Airforce Rivalry in the far East 4 nations’ fighter jets buzzed each other.

A European heatwave temperatures are surpassing those of the US heatwave.

Lord Peter Hain's Analysis of the New UK Prime Minister

24 July 2019 7:32 AM
Will new W/Cape police commissioner stop SAPS infighting?

24 July 2019 7:21 AM
Eskom get R59bn bailout

24 July 2019 7:12 AM
World of Advertising: Diet Coke 'Unlabelled'

24 July 2019 6:56 AM
Update from CoCT Disaster Risk Management

24 July 2019 6:50 AM
Evangelist Pickard Henn responds to allegations of hate speech made against him by learners

23 July 2019 10:05 AM
24 hour UK visa service for Cape Town

23 July 2019 8:44 AM
SANCO to picket in support of Thandi Modise

23 July 2019 8:34 AM
Campaign funding and the law

23 July 2019 8:23 AM
EWN Headlines
Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives
Meyerton Park house fire claims five lives

Chief fire officer in the Midvaal Hannes Steyn said that paramedics did everything they could to try and save them.
Ramaphosa urges non-paying Soweto residents to pay electricity bills
Ramaphosa urges non-paying Soweto residents to pay electricity bills

Speaking at a conference at the University of Johannesburg about the strides made under democracy, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government has produced electricity to non-paying areas, including Soweto but this situation needs to change.
Mboweni: Eskom bailout will impact taxpayers, fiscus
Mboweni: Eskom bailout will impact taxpayers, fiscus

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that tax revenue could be significantly lower than projected in his February Budget.
