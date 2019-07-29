The Kieno Kammies Show

The World View - A battle for Hong Kong


Brexit and an election two key things appear to be looming in the U.K.

A Colombian hero the youngest winner of the Tour de France in 100 years.

R250 million in lotto winnings remains unclaimed

29 July 2019 7:34 AM
Helen Zille joins Institute for Race Relations

29 July 2019 7:20 AM
The pluses and pitfalls of family business

29 July 2019 7:04 AM
What is the Centre for Coaching at UCT GSB?

29 July 2019 6:56 AM
Help two-year old Aydin heal his heart

29 July 2019 6:38 AM
Barbs' Wire - Runner creates incredible artwork with his feet

29 July 2019 6:34 AM
The Hucksters' at Alexander Bar

26 July 2019 8:37 AM
SAICA finally pretends to suspend Markus Jooste. Jooste resigns: What now?

26 July 2019 8:23 AM
The World View - Shipwrecked In The Mediterranean

26 July 2019 7:54 AM
EWN Headlines
Eonomists monitoring Moody's in wake of Fitch ratings decision
On Friday, Fitch announced that it was changing its outlook for South Africa from stable to negative and also kept South Africa's long-term foreign and local currency debt on BB plus.
Matjila set to continue testimony after PIC Inquiry given another extension
When he first instituted the commission, President Ramaphosa had given it until 15 April to submit a report but that was extended to the end of July. The commission has now been granted another extension to submit the final report at the end of October.
ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang labels MKMVA as 'pathetic'
The MKMVA called for the expulsion of Derek Hanekom after claims that he met the Economic Freedom (EFF) to discuss ways to oust former President Jacob Zuma from power.

