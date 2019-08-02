The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

The World View - The Death Of A Bin Laden


New US tariffs on China the trade tit for tat has got worse.

A Dutch Burqa Ban the Netherlands bans face veils in public.

The World View - Tanker Exchanges Britain & Iran

1 August 2019 7:56 AM
The World View - The Dubai Princess

31 July 2019 8:00 AM
The World View - A Brazilian prison riot

30 July 2019 7:52 AM
The World View - A battle for Hong Kong

29 July 2019 7:53 AM
The World View - Shipwrecked In The Mediterranean

26 July 2019 7:54 AM
The World View - Tanker Talks high level diplomacy over Iran’s attitude

25 July 2019 7:56 AM
The World View - Britain’s New Prime Minister

24 July 2019 7:57 AM
The World View - Iran’s spy arrests

23 July 2019 7:55 AM
The World View - Britain’s Tanker Crisis

22 July 2019 8:02 AM
EWN Headlines
ANC, Busa, BLSA to make voices heard on Political Party Funding Act
ANC, Busa, BLSA to make voices heard on Political Party Funding Act

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said the party would raise issues regarding the threshold amount in terms of declaring funding when the party makes its submission today.

Sapo confident CEO's resignation won't hurt SOE
Sapo confident CEO's resignation won't hurt SOE

On Thursday, the state-owned entity announced Mark Barnes' resignation, saying he decided to call it quits over differences on the company’s future strategy relating to the structure of the Post Office group and its relationship with Postbank.
KZN ANC committee to discuss Zandile Gumede’s future
KZN ANC committee to discuss Zandile Gumede’s future

The ANC said it needed to ascertain how the charges against her would affect the party.
