The World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

The World View - Hong Kong Protests


The US Navy’s about-turn scrapping high-tec touch screen controls.

A new discovery at Pompeii nearly 2 thousand years after the volcano erupted.

Too Many Signs the UK’s plan to scrap useless road signs finally kicks in.

 

The World View - A Damaging Typhoon

12 August 2019 7:55 AM
The World View - Brazilian Deforestation

8 August 2019 8:15 AM
The World View - China’s Hong Kong Warning

7 August 2019 7:58 AM
The World View - America’s Mass Shootings

5 August 2019 8:05 AM
The World View - The Death Of A Bin Laden

2 August 2019 7:56 AM
The World View - Tanker Exchanges Britain & Iran

1 August 2019 7:56 AM
The World View - The Dubai Princess

31 July 2019 8:00 AM
The World View - A Brazilian prison riot

30 July 2019 7:52 AM
The World View - A battle for Hong Kong

29 July 2019 7:53 AM
EWN Headlines
Eskom: Power grid stable, no need for load shedding
Eskom: Power grid stable, no need for load shedding

Eskom on Tuesday said the grid remained stable and there was enough power to meet the country's demands.

2 cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids granted bail
2 cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids granted bail

Samuel Motaung and Timothy Piet Mohlala on Tuesday appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for a bail application.

Derek Hanekom’s defamation case against Zuma to be heard next week
Derek Hanekom’s defamation case against Zuma to be heard next week

Hanekom, who’s also a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, is suing Zuma for R500,000.

