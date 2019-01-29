The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Breytenbach at the Mokgoro Inquiry


EWN Reporter Barry Bateman

South Africa’s war on graft is picking up speed. But will anyone go to jail?

South Africa’s war on graft is picking up speed. But will anyone go to jail?

29 January 2019 5:35 PM
Ajay Gupta's cross examination application rejected

Ajay Gupta's cross examination application rejected

29 January 2019 5:31 PM
Scores of women raped in police, army crackdown

Scores of women raped in police, army crackdown

29 January 2019 4:46 PM
Stigmatization of HIV positive individuals

Stigmatization of HIV positive individuals

29 January 2019 4:36 PM
Bryanston High suspends teacher accused of sexual assault

Bryanston High suspends teacher accused of sexual assault

29 January 2019 4:14 PM
EC Teen Wants Justice Following Alleged Assault By Two Teachers

EC Teen Wants Justice Following Alleged Assault By Two Teachers

28 January 2019 4:22 PM
Court case of murdered anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol resumes at the Palmridge

Court case of murdered anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol resumes at the Palmridge

28 January 2019 3:59 PM
Coligny sentencing

Coligny sentencing

28 January 2019 3:31 PM
PIC INQUIRY expected to hear details of alleged impropriety, dubious investment

PIC INQUIRY expected to hear details of alleged impropriety, dubious investment

28 January 2019 3:27 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
City of JHB gets deadline over non-compliant churches
City of JHB gets deadline over non-compliant churches

The CRL Commission says this has to be tackled as a matter of urgency to ensure that the lives of churchgoers are protected.
Calls mount for Parliament to urgently fill SABC board vacancies
Calls mount for Parliament to urgently fill SABC board vacancies

The SABC’s financial crisis was thrust back in the spotlight on Tuesday morning when it emerged that salaries were not paid on time.

South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan
South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan

Eskom is vital to the health of the South African economy as it supplies more than 90% of its power, but it is drowning in debt after a decade of steep financial decline.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us