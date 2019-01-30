The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Vodacom wars


EWN Reporter Mia Lindeque 

Dan Matjila responsible for Ayo Technologies deal

30 January 2019 3:26 PM
South Africa’s war on graft is picking up speed. But will anyone go to jail?

29 January 2019 5:35 PM
Ajay Gupta's cross examination application rejected

29 January 2019 5:31 PM
Scores of women raped in police, army crackdown

29 January 2019 4:46 PM
Stigmatization of HIV positive individuals

29 January 2019 4:36 PM
Bryanston High suspends teacher accused of sexual assault

29 January 2019 4:14 PM
Breytenbach at the Mokgoro Inquiry

29 January 2019 3:27 PM
EC Teen Wants Justice Following Alleged Assault By Two Teachers

28 January 2019 4:22 PM
Court case of murdered anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol resumes at the Palmridge

28 January 2019 3:59 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
