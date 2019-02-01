The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

PIC board asks to be relieved of its duties


Joanne speaks to Chairperson Mondli Gungubele who confirmed the signed letter by nine board members including himself to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, asking to be relieved of its duties, citing various recent events that have "destabilised the institution".

World Read Aloud Day Portia

1 February 2019 5:27 PM
Bahoti Faces uphill battle to turn NPA around as she officially takes office - former judge

1 February 2019 4:32 PM
Petition for Lammie the Elephant to be released from Joburg Zoo

1 February 2019 4:28 PM
Three children perish at Hoerskool Driehoek

1 February 2019 3:28 PM
State Capture

31 January 2019 5:55 PM
Remarkable story of rooibos and restitution now on screen

31 January 2019 5:35 PM
Pastor Evan released

31 January 2019 5:22 PM
App reserves parking spaces for the disabled

31 January 2019 4:31 PM
R23 million claim for son born with severe brain damage

31 January 2019 4:22 PM
EWN Headlines
Bosasa got over R200m to install TVs in prisons, inquiry told
Bosasa got over R200m to install TVs in prisons, inquiry told

Denis Bloem says the department took a decision to outsource security and catering services to Bosasa, even though the committee advised against the move.

We could’ve handled ‘bitter battle’ with Makate better, admits Vodacom
We could’ve handled ‘bitter battle’ with Makate better, admits Vodacom

In 2006, the Constitutional Court ruled that Vodacom and Nkosana Makate determine an amount which he is compensated for his invention when he was still an employee.
'Household incomes are under siege' - Mashaba on Eskom increase request
'Household incomes are under siege' - Mashaba on Eskom increase request

Mashaba was speaking at Nersa’s public hearings that are currently underway at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.

