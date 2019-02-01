Joanne speaks to Chairperson Mondli Gungubele who confirmed the signed letter by nine board members including himself to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, asking to be relieved of its duties, citing various recent events that have "destabilised the institution".
PIC board asks to be relieved of its duties
