The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Insects are dying off at record rates


Guest: Prof Julie Coetzee, Deputy Director of the Centre for Biological Control at Rhodes University

Traffic Fines should be sent via registered mail

Traffic Fines should be sent via registered mail

14 February 2019 5:23 PM
Youth and entrepreneurship

Youth and entrepreneurship

14 February 2019 4:26 PM
Special Olympics SA Launch the #BACKOURTEAM Campaign Leading Up to The World Summer Games

Special Olympics SA Launch the #BACKOURTEAM Campaign Leading Up to The World Summer Games

14 February 2019 4:15 PM
Public Services departments wants to monitor social media accounts for potential employees

Public Services departments wants to monitor social media accounts for potential employees

13 February 2019 6:02 PM
Eskom's woes

Eskom's woes

13 February 2019 5:33 PM
Numbers of ARV defaulters on the rise

Numbers of ARV defaulters on the rise

13 February 2019 5:29 PM
Cosatu's National Strike

Cosatu's National Strike

13 February 2019 4:32 PM
Jacob Khawe

Jacob Khawe

12 February 2019 6:21 PM
New Tshwane Mayor

New Tshwane Mayor

12 February 2019 5:26 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Norval Foundation Museum summer offerings
EWN Headlines
Gloria coal mine death toll expected to rise
Gloria coal mine death toll expected to rise

The bodies of seven more people were uncovered on Thursday when rescue teams went underground to search for a group trapped in the abandoned mine.
Lesufi launches probe into claims Valhalla teachers knew about sexual assaults
Lesufi launches probe into claims Valhalla teachers knew about sexual assaults

It’s understood that these cases were reported last year and the school chose to merely reprimand the teacher.
NPA head of legal says she was kept in the dark on Mdluli charges withdrawal
NPA head of legal says she was kept in the dark on Mdluli charges withdrawal

Advocate Nomvula Mokhatla says she was then told by Lawrence Mrwebi that the organisation had withdrawn the matter.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us