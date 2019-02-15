The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Caster Semenya's IAAF date set


EWN Reporter Ayanda Nyathi

Banks cut ties with BOSASA

Banks cut ties with BOSASA

18 February 2019 5:22 PM
African pangolins are the most trafficked wildlife species on earth

African pangolins are the most trafficked wildlife species on earth

18 February 2019 4:30 PM
Postponement fuels lack of trust in Nigeria’s ability to hold fair elections

Postponement fuels lack of trust in Nigeria’s ability to hold fair elections

18 February 2019 4:25 PM
Nigerian polls postponed

Nigerian polls postponed

18 February 2019 4:06 PM
Gauteng State of the Province Address

Gauteng State of the Province Address

18 February 2019 3:31 PM
Motsepe Denies Eskom runours

Motsepe Denies Eskom runours

18 February 2019 3:24 PM
ConCourt faces difficult decision on disclosure of reasons behind Cabinet reshuffles

ConCourt faces difficult decision on disclosure of reasons behind Cabinet reshuffles

15 February 2019 5:28 PM
ICASA Chair sentenced to 20 years

ICASA Chair sentenced to 20 years

15 February 2019 4:40 PM
South Africa's massive gas find

South Africa's massive gas find

15 February 2019 4:33 PM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Caster Semenya to IAAF: 'Gender rules do not empower anyone'
Caster Semenya to IAAF: 'Gender rules do not empower anyone'

The controversial measures proposed by the IAAF would force so-called 'hyperandrogenic' athletes or those with 'differences of sexual development' to seek treatment to lower their testosterone levels.
Bosasa’s voluntary liquidation explained
Bosasa’s voluntary liquidation explained

The board of the company, now known as African Global Operations, confirmed earlier this week that it had made the decision to voluntarily liquidate after its bank decided to close its accounts – citing reputational risk.

Cosatu hands over memorandum on job losses to govt
Cosatu hands over memorandum on job losses to govt

About 1,000 people marched to Parliament ahead of Wednesday Budget speech by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us