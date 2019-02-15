The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

South Africa's massive gas find


Guest: Niall Kramer, CEO of the South African Oil & Gas Alliance

ConCourt faces difficult decision on disclosure of reasons behind Cabinet reshuffles

15 February 2019 5:28 PM
ICASA Chair sentenced to 20 years

15 February 2019 4:40 PM
Traffic Fines should be sent via registered mail

14 February 2019 5:23 PM
Insects are dying off at record rates

14 February 2019 4:32 PM
Youth and entrepreneurship

14 February 2019 4:26 PM
Special Olympics SA Launch the #BACKOURTEAM Campaign Leading Up to The World Summer Games

14 February 2019 4:15 PM
Public Services departments wants to monitor social media accounts for potential employees

13 February 2019 6:02 PM
Eskom's woes

13 February 2019 5:33 PM
Numbers of ARV defaulters on the rise

13 February 2019 5:29 PM
EWN Headlines
Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'
Mantashe: 'Gloria mine could close down if bodies not retrieved'

The death toll from the gas explosion at the coal mine currently stands at 13.

AA predicts another fuel price hike
AA predicts another fuel price hike

The Automobile Association is predicting the price of petrol will increase by at least 43 cents per litre.

Govt working with universities to resolve NSFAS challenges - Pandor
Govt working with universities to resolve NSFAS challenges - Pandor

Several South African campuses were shut down this month as part of a protest led by the South African Union of Students.

