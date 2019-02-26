The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Teen gang kills man in Limpopo #JusticeForThoriso


Guests: Col Moatshe Ngoepe Limpopo Police Spokesperson  Ishmael Kgetjepe, MEC for Education in Limpopo

M2 closes for bridge upgrades Thomas Chongo

28 February 2019 5:27 PM
Mcbride Reaction and ConCourt Application

28 February 2019 4:30 PM
Two pastors clash over phone resurrection

28 February 2019 4:06 PM
PP names and shames organizations that ignore her remedial action

28 February 2019 3:44 PM
McBride's contract not to be renewed

28 February 2019 3:23 PM
Sick leave should also include mental health days Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos

27 February 2019 6:16 PM
SA Tax Regime

27 February 2019 5:33 PM
5 Limpopo high school pupils face murder charge for Thoriso Themane

27 February 2019 5:01 PM
KZN Premier collapses during SOPA

27 February 2019 4:46 PM
Department of Health to move from Civitas

27 February 2019 4:37 PM
EWN Headlines
Who will replace Robert McBride as Ipid head?
Who will replace Robert McBride as Ipid head?

Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman said whoever replaces McBride will have to be a fit for the job and adequately qualified.
Thoriso Themane murder: Polokwane residents to march for justice
Thoriso Themane murder: Polokwane residents to march for justice

Thoriso Themane, 28, was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Limpopo last weekend by a group of high school pupils.
Cabinet says plan in place to keep the lights on
Cabinet says plan in place to keep the lights on

Deputy President David Mabuza, who heads a special Cabinet committee set up to deal with the crisis, briefed Cabinet at Tuynhuys on Wednesday.
