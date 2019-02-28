The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

M2 closes for bridge upgrades Thomas Chongo


Guests: Wayne Minaar, JMPD Spokesperson Thomas Tshongo, Engineer and Head of the JRA's Planning Department

The Refillery: Johannesburg’s first package-less grocer

1 March 2019 8:00 PM
Fake SAA pilot flew under Radar

1 March 2019 7:56 PM
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?

1 March 2019 4:46 PM
Phahlane released on bail

1 March 2019 3:38 PM
Mcbride Reaction and ConCourt Application

28 February 2019 4:30 PM
Two pastors clash over phone resurrection

28 February 2019 4:06 PM
PP names and shames organizations that ignore her remedial action

28 February 2019 3:44 PM
McBride's contract not to be renewed

28 February 2019 3:23 PM
Sick leave should also include mental health days Mental Health Information Centre director Janine Roos

27 February 2019 6:16 PM
EWN Headlines
DA's Helen Zille’s 10 years as WC premier – a leader and rabble-rouser
DA's Helen Zille’s 10 years as WC premier – a leader and rabble-rouser

The Western Cape Premier this year exits the office she has held for two successive terms. Her time in power has been as formidable as she has been controversial.
NPA delays filing in Zuma’s stay of prosecution application
NPA delays filing in Zuma’s stay of prosecution application

Former President Jacob Zuma is applying to have his fraud and corruption case, which is linked to the arms deal, permanently halted.
Energy Dept: Exchange rate, international fuel price to blame for petrol hike
Energy Dept: Exchange rate, international fuel price to blame for petrol hike

This is the second consecutive fuel price increase since the start of the year.
