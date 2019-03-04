The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Bryanston High School sexual abuse case handles badly


Guests: Miranda Jordan, WMACA Director Steve Mabona Spokesperson for the Gauteng Education Department.  Aiden Hillebrand, Chairman of the Bryanston High School SGB

Zakhele Mbhele

Zakhele Mbhele

6 March 2019 5:30 PM
Hundreds of Ennerdale Secondary School Pupils Stay Away from School

Hundreds of Ennerdale Secondary School Pupils Stay Away from School

6 March 2019 5:07 PM
EFF attack Karima Brown: Recourse for Karima

EFF attack Karima Brown: Recourse for Karima

6 March 2019 4:45 PM
WATA and Nanduwe currently meeting to sort out taxi route issues

WATA and Nanduwe currently meeting to sort out taxi route issues

6 March 2019 4:38 PM
Babes Wodumo Assault

Babes Wodumo Assault

5 March 2019 5:29 PM
22 South Africans stuck in Syria's al-Hol camp

22 South Africans stuck in Syria's al-Hol camp

5 March 2019 5:06 PM
The new R2.4 million lawsuit all South African dog owners should know about

The new R2.4 million lawsuit all South African dog owners should know about

5 March 2019 4:44 PM
Midvaal area has been implicated in a jobs-for-cash scandal

Midvaal area has been implicated in a jobs-for-cash scandal

5 March 2019 4:27 PM
Mampintsha arrested for assaulting Babes Wodumo

Mampintsha arrested for assaulting Babes Wodumo

5 March 2019 4:03 PM
Alexandra Fire

Alexandra Fire

5 March 2019 3:52 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE process
Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE process

The department has denied any accusations that the charter will employ anyone regardless of competency.

IEC: Parties that break electoral code could face sanction or jail time
IEC: Parties that break electoral code could face sanction or jail time

The IEC has urged political parties to adhere to the code and advise their supporters on how to behave in the electoral process.
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder witness wanted life sentences for killers
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder witness wanted life sentences for killers

In an exclusive interview, Bonakele Pakisi says that Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte should have been handed stiffer sentences for killing 15-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us