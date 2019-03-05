The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

22 South Africans stuck in Syria's al-Hol camp


Guest: Jasmine Opperman, Terrorism Research & Analysis Consortium Director (Africa) Sky News correspondent, John Sparks who has just returned from Syria, speaking on the Camp where a South African is stuck unable to come home Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers

LeadSA Conversation

7 March 2019 6:54 PM
Open Letter to EFF Women

7 March 2019 5:08 PM
Coalition for Effective Copyright in South Africa

7 March 2019 4:34 PM
New cap for Small Claims

7 March 2019 4:24 PM
Ferdi Barnard gets Parole

7 March 2019 4:01 PM
NERSA Announcement

7 March 2019 3:47 PM
Zakhele Mbhele

6 March 2019 5:30 PM
Hundreds of Ennerdale Secondary School Pupils Stay Away from School

6 March 2019 5:07 PM
EFF attack Karima Brown: Recourse for Karima

6 March 2019 4:45 PM
WATA and Nanduwe currently meeting to sort out taxi route issues

6 March 2019 4:38 PM
EWN Headlines
US says Zimbabwe failed to make needed political, economic changes
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for US sanctions to be lifted against the Zanu-PF ruling party, top military figures and some government-owned firms.
'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram password
On Friday morning, Babes Wodumo took to her Instagram account to reveal that Mampintsha has her Instagram and iCloud password and that she will report the matter to the investigating officer handling their case.
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandal
The ‘Mail & Guardian’ is reporting that SAA’s group head for safety faces disciplinary action for allegedly trying to conceal the matter involving the disgraced pilot William Chandler.

