Ennerdale Secondary school stay away


Guest: Steve Mabona, GP education department spokesperson

Optimum Upfront payment in the spotlight

11 March 2019 6:00 PM
School violence

11 March 2019 5:40 PM
Zuma spied on SaveSA

11 March 2019 4:57 PM
Historical look at SA intelligence

11 March 2019 4:51 PM
Nine things you must know about the bombshell report into spies

11 March 2019 4:36 PM
NPA drops charges against one suspect in the Thoriso Themane case

11 March 2019 4:00 PM
ANC's Booi found guilty by parliemant's ethics committee

11 March 2019 3:47 PM
NHLS Denies Unlawful Conduct Over Sharing of Patient Records

11 March 2019 3:24 PM
Wine is 4-times more expensive in a restaurant

8 March 2019 5:35 PM
Dutch Reformed Church's decision not to recognise same-sex unions overturned

8 March 2019 4:32 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
EWN Headlines
Parliament still grappling with Guptas' naturalisation matter
The committee met on Monday for feedback from an official involved in processing the applications of Gupta family members and their associates.
Stage one load shedding on the cards for Tuesday
The utility stated battling a capacity shortage due to the loss of generating units at its power stations as a reason for the risk.
WATCH LIVE: Mabuza allays fears over land reform
David Mabuza is in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon for his final question and answer session before it rises ahead of the 8 May elections.
