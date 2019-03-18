The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Why it’s significant that the UK has returned the locks of hair of an Ethiopian king


Guest: Mohammed Girma, Research Associate and the author of Understanding Religion and Social Change in Ethiopia

Laugh It Off at The Lyric

29 March 2019 6:07 PM
Dress a Graduate Campaign

29 March 2019 5:25 PM
SARS strike impact of the movement of goods

29 March 2019 5:09 PM
Nursing union calls on UK recruiters to leave SA nurses alone

29 March 2019 4:19 PM
HPCSA

28 March 2019 6:27 PM
Presidential Launch of the Summit Declaration against GBV and Femicide and Official Opening of the Booysens Courth

28 March 2019 4:55 PM
Simply Asia had to change a radio ad featuring its Thai chef because South Africans thought it was racist

28 March 2019 4:46 PM
EFF want SARS Commissioner appointment reversed

28 March 2019 4:03 PM
65 Johannesburg school pupils squashed into 26-seater minibus taxi

28 March 2019 3:33 PM
Hammanskraal Water Crisis

27 March 2019 6:14 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm
Five children were among the dead, the home ministry said, as rescuers battled to get relief supplies to the region and evacuate the injured.
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown
The exact motive for the attack in which four people were killed and two more wounded is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.

'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son admitted that Bosasa paid his company Blue Crane Capital the money as part of a business deal, which he now regrets.
