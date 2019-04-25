The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Kenneth takes aim at Mozambique with strong winds, rain in buckets


Guest: Ian Scher,CEO of Rescue SA

Mokgoro Report says neither Mrwebi nor Jiba is fit for the NPA

25 April 2019 3:30 PM
Yeoville Townhall: Part 2

24 April 2019 6:05 PM
Yeoville Townhall: Part 1

24 April 2019 5:40 PM
World Book Day: Kidz2Kidz help young people discover the pleasure of reading

23 April 2019 5:00 PM
Gift of Givers need R23 Million to sort out Makhanda water crisis

23 April 2019 4:30 PM
Former ANC Presidents and Malema ANC Pavillion in Nasrec

23 April 2019 4:19 PM
Port St Johns floods

23 April 2019 3:32 PM
KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives

23 April 2019 3:25 PM
Zoo getting another Elephant

18 April 2019 6:10 PM
2 Mpumalanga men suspected of child rape, murder killed by community members
The bodies of the two little girls - aged six and seven - were found in a ditch in White River on Wednesday after they failed to return home from school earlier this week.

Soshanguve boy (9) who lost his life saving friend honoured by Ramaphosa
Thapelo Tambeni saved his friend from drowning but lost his own life in the process and he has now been honoured with the Order of Mendi for bravery.
Former US vice president Biden announces 2020 run for White House
The 76-year-old senior statesman becomes the most experienced and recognised Democrat in the presidential race, a popular former vice president dominating early polls following months - even years - of campaign planning.

