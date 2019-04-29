The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival video


Guest: Jasmine Opperman, Africa director of the Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium

BadaKazi and Portia Makhanya

29 April 2019 6:30 PM
Lesufi calls on Gauteng schools to abide by new admissions rules

29 April 2019 5:35 PM
Nelson Mandela Foundation, AfriForum face off over old SA flag Luzuko Koti

29 April 2019 5:00 PM
Euthanasia Advocate Sean Davison Back in court

29 April 2019 4:30 PM
World Immunisation Week: SA clinics hit by vaccine shortages

29 April 2019 4:05 PM
Tshwane Total Shutdown: Police vow to arrest participants in illegal Tshwane Shutdown march

29 April 2019 3:34 PM
FF Plus heads to Equality Court in a bid to ban BLF from participating in election

29 April 2019 3:33 PM
What happened to Ndalo Media money

26 April 2019 4:55 PM
Mathunjwa addresses imminent deregistration of AMCU

26 April 2019 4:40 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum
AfriForum argued in court that the law only prohibits hate speech which refers to words and not symbols.
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest elections
The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) tried to have the BLF deregistered as a political party in the High Court, however, the merits of the case were not argued.
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of elections
A group of people waiting for emergency relief food parcels have told EWN they’re disappointed and may punish the governing party at the polls.
