Zuma & Ace on campaign trail today


Mashabela Galane

3 May 2019 5:56 PM
Women & Men against child abuse taking hands with the Carletonville community to find Justice

3 May 2019 4:40 PM
A former athlete who ran against Caster Semenya in 2019, admits that her views were ignorant

3 May 2019 4:32 PM
Johan Booysen at state capture

3 May 2019 4:01 PM
What the Julian Assange indictment means for press freedom

3 May 2019 3:56 PM
Samke Mhlongo

2 May 2019 5:24 PM
Tourism Indaba

2 May 2019 5:05 PM
Waste-pickers to march against Pikitup and City of Johannesburg

2 May 2019 4:30 PM
SA’s Afrikaans accent voted second ‘sexiest in the world'

2 May 2019 4:16 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC turned NC into headquarters of corruption, says EFF
EFF provincial secretary Shadrack Tlhaole said alleged corruption within some government departments was the main reason why more job opportunities cannot be created.
Zuma denies conspiring to destabilise Ramaphosa
Former President Jacob Zuma dismissed allegations that he was an ANC liability and claims he and Ace Magashule wanted to unseat President Ramaphosa.
Ntlemeza hijacked the hiring, promotional systems at the Hawks - Booysen
Johan Booysen said senior appointments in the police were being made without candidates having the required qualifications and experience.
