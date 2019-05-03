The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

A former athlete who ran against Caster Semenya in 2019, admits that her views were ignorant


Guest: Madeline Pape , PhD sociology candidate in the United States

Mashabela Galane

3 May 2019 5:56 PM
Women & Men against child abuse taking hands with the Carletonville community to find Justice

3 May 2019 4:40 PM
Johan Booysen at state capture

3 May 2019 4:01 PM
What the Julian Assange indictment means for press freedom

3 May 2019 3:56 PM
Zuma & Ace on campaign trail today

3 May 2019 3:33 PM
Samke Mhlongo

2 May 2019 5:24 PM
Tourism Indaba

2 May 2019 5:05 PM
Waste-pickers to march against Pikitup and City of Johannesburg

2 May 2019 4:30 PM
SA’s Afrikaans accent voted second ‘sexiest in the world'

2 May 2019 4:16 PM
EWN Headlines
CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang Unit
CT sees 24% drop in gang activity since launch of Anti-Gang Unit

President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in Mitchells Plain, where he told residents the government would make communities safer.
Maimane hands over criminal evidence against Magashule to NPA
Maimane hands over criminal evidence against Magashule to NPA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the recently published book 'Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture' was additional evidence to their case.
SAHRC calls for public hearings into state of Alexandra
SAHRC calls for public hearings into state of Alexandra

Residents had put the township on lockdown, demanding swift action against rampant crime and violence in the area.
